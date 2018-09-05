Global reverse vending solutions provider Tomra Collection Solutions, a part of Tomra Group, has been selected to aid the upcoming container deposit scheme in Queensland, Australia.

The Queensland’s container deposit scheme, which is scheduled to be launched on 1 November 2018, is a part of the state’s effort to increase the recycling rate and reduce the impact of drink container litter in the natural environment.

Under the scheme, which was developed by scheme operator Container Exchange made up of beverage industry representatives, consumers will receive a 10-cent refund when they return eligible bottles and cans to the sites

In relation to the scheme, Tomra has been selected to operate 10 container refund points which will be located in the greater Brisbane, Gold Coast, Sunshine Coast and Toowoomba areas.

Each of the depot feature 9-12 Tomra reverse vending machines, a bag-drop option and Tomra’s Bulk Collection Systems to handle returns of large numbers of containers.

Tomra, in a statement, said: “The popular myTOMRA app will also provide opportunity for electronic payout of recycling refunds and details on depot locations and opening hours.”

About 300 collection points are planned to be installed across the state as part of the container deposit scheme in Queensland.

Tomra Collection Australia president Ryan Buzzell said: “We are proud to be a partner in the container refund scheme in Queensland, and look forward to building on our results and experience in Australia.

“Giving containers a value shows that these items are not simply litter, but an important resource – making recycling personally relevant and rewarding for consumers.”

Tomra, through its joint venture with Cleanaway, already operates 675 return deposit sites in the Australian state of New South Wales (NSW), under the Return and Earn container deposit scheme.

Since the launch of the scheme in December 2017, the firm said it has achieved a 67% containers return rate in first four months when compared to the recycling rate of 33% through curbside collection.

Employing approximately 3,550 people, Tomra Group creates sensor-based solutions for optimal resource productivity.