TLMI announces Rosalyn Bandy has been appointed to role of Vice President of Sustainability for the Association. Rosalyn’s prior role with TLMI was Director of Environmental Strategies and Outreach.

In appointing Rosalyn to the role of Vice President, TLMI is reinforcing its commitment to leading and educating its members, and the greater industry, on sustainability best practices across the narrow web printed packaging space.

Dan Muenzer, TLMI President, comments, “This is a much deserved new role for Rosalyn and it sends a very important message to both our members and to the wider printed packaging sector: As an association, TLMI takes sustainability and the importance of driving best environmental practices through the supply chain very, very seriously. Associations can only say that they are truly focused on sustainability when their top leadership and Board of Directors embrace it. Elevating Rosalyn to this role demonstrates that TLMI is committed to build relationships with other environmental leaders across the industry, including the Sustainable Green Printing Partnership of which Rosalyn has a seat on the Board of Directors. TLMI will continue to position itself as one of the organizational thought leaders when it comes to environmental best practices and I very much look forward to continuing to work with Rosalyn in making that happen.”

TLMI also recently announced that as of 2019, every TLMI event will have a speaker, panel and/or presenter targeting sustainability and the most recent environmental developments in the label and packaging industries impacting TLMI converter and supplier members. The industry will witness this in action at the association’s Converter Meeting, printTHINK and the TLMI Annual Meeting, all events occurring in 2019.

Source: Company Press Release.