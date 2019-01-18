ThreeMain is dramatically reducing the use of plastics in household cleaning products by delivering stylish, reusable bottles that contain effective, non-toxic ingredients safe for people, pets and the environment.

A convenient box, containing aluminum bottles, filled with gentle, effective green cleaners, are delivered to the customer’s doorstep, helping them to take an important step to reduce their household plastic usage. ThreeMain’s reusable bottles, coupled with their recyclable refill pouches, contain 80 percent less plastic than traditional household cleaners. In addition to reducing plastic, the blue bottles are perfect for the modern consumer to display in their home.

ThreeMain’s naturally derived products are green, safe and highly effective. The products eliminate bacteria, dirt and grime, ensuring that customers do not need to sacrifice cleanliness in order to “go green.” ThreeMain’s cleaners remove harmful bacteria with safe, non-toxic disinfectants like Hydrogen Peroxide and contain no known toxins or VOCs (Volatile Organic Compounds). Also, the Liquid Dish Soap includes Hyaluronic Acid, a compound that has proven healing and moisturizing benefits.

Subscribers to ThreeMain receive the best value when they sign up for ThreeMain’s Blue Membership, where products are delivered right to their doorstep every three months. The fun and convenient box is ideal for busy families and professionals that want to take household cleaning products off their shopping list, while also making a positive impact on their health and the environment. ThreeMain also offers flexible subscription options and one-off purchases.

The subscription-based Blue Membership provides customers with:

Three 16 oz. aluminum, reusable bottles filled with Multi-Surface Cleaner, Liquid Dish Soap and Bathroom Cleaner

Two recyclable refill pouches of Multi-Surface Cleaner

Two recyclable refill pouches of Liquid Dish Soap

One recyclable refill pouch of Bathroom Cleaner

Six plant-based sponges

“Just as people have made the shift from plastic water bottles to reusable water bottles, we want to do the same with household cleaners,” said Joe Budzienski, CEO and Co-Founder, ThreeMain. “At ThreeMain, we’re committed to making a positive impact and helping consumers make the switch to reusable cleaning bottles – and also cleaning with highly effective-yet-gentle ingredients that are safe for our families, pets, and homes. At the end of the day, ThreeMain’s cleaners are a “feel-good” product: good for the earth, and good for your health. We see that as a major win, and our hope is that consumers do, too.”

According to a 2017 study at the University of California, Santa Barbara, 40 percent of plastic produced is packaging, which is used just once and then discarded. ThreeMain is reducing plastic packaging and supporting cleaner oceans with 3 percent of all sales going back to its non-profit partner, Rozalia Project, an organization committed to protecting and cleaning the ocean.

“Rozalia Project thrives when we have corporate partners like ThreeMain that put purpose alongside of profit,” said Ashley Sullivan, Executive Director, Rozalia Project. “ThreeMain is giving consumers concrete solutions to reduce their plastic consumption every day. They are committed to helping Rozalia Project as we tackle the global health crisis of marine debris and continue to search for solutions for a clean ocean. We couldn’t be happier about this partnership and hope you come aboard to make little changes that can add up to a big impact for our oceans.”

Source: Company Press Release.