Thick-It, a provider of dysphagia nutrition solutions, has changed the name of its concentrated formula to Thick-It Concentrated.

The change was fueled by Thick-It’s desire to differentiate Thick-It Original from Thick-It Concentrated (previously known as Thick-It 2).

The concentrated formula offers 20 percent more servings in a 36-ounce canister compared to the same canister size of Thick-It Original. This allows consumers to use less product to thicken food or beverage to reach the appropriate consistency.

Thick-It Original requires 3 ½ tsp. to thicken 4 ounces of water, achieving nectar consistency, whereas Thick-It Concentrated requires 3 tsp. to thicken 4 ounces of water.

Complementing the new name is modernized packaging, aligning with Thick-It’s revised brand positioning:

Thick-It is passionately dedicated to and solely focused on creating a suite of innovative, science-based, nutritious and appealing food and beverage options to improve the lives of people with swallowing disorders.

Consumers can expect to see new packaging for Thick-It Concentrated this August. The product formula, high quality, UPCs and manufacturing codes as well as the ordering process, will stay the same.

Thick-It is a registered trademark of Kent Precision Foods Group, Inc., with the goal of continually researching, innovating and educating on dysphagia nutrition products.

Thick-It offers xanthan- and starch-based food and beverage thickeners, including Thick-It Original Thickener, the number one selling retail brand of food and beverage thickeners, introduced in 1987; ready-to-drink, pre-thickened beverages available in water, juice, coffee and tea varieties; and ready-to-eat pureed foods made from real food ingredients.

All Thick-It dysphagia nutrition management products are available at pharmacies nationwide as well as for foodservice and in-facility use through North American and international distributors.

Source: Company Press Release