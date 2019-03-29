Theo Chocolate of Seattle, WA is voluntarily recalling 3oz Sea Salt 70% Dark Chocolate bars (UPC 8 74492 00325 8) because they may contain undeclared milk. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk run the risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume this product.

The affected product features lot code 3092529 with a Best-By date of 1/2020. The lot code and Best-By date are found on the back side of the bar’s packaging.

No illnesses have been reported to-date.

The affected product was distributed nationwide to select retailers from January 30th, 2019 to March 11th, 2019.

No other product sold under the Theo Chocolate brand is affected by the recall.

The recall was initiated after it was discovered that a small number of 3oz Salted Toffee Dark Chocolate bars were mis-labeled with 3oz Sea Salt 70% Dark Chocolate labels and shipped to select distributors, retail stores and consumers. The toffee contains butter, which is a milk allergen, but the 3oz Sea Salt 70% Dark Chocolate label does not declare milk.

“As soon as this error was discovered, we took immediate action and corrected the packaging process. We believe less than 150 incorrectly packaged bars were distributed, and we are working with distributors and retailers to secure them. Out of an abundance of caution, we are voluntarily recalling the product for the awareness and safety of our customers,” said Etienne Patout, CEO.

Consumers who have the 3oz Sea Salt 70% Dark Chocolate bars with the affected lot code 3092529 with a Best-By date of 1/2020 and have an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk, should not consume the product and immediately dispose of the product.

For retailers, sale of Theo Chocolate 3oz Sea Salt 70% Dark Chocolate with lot code 3092529 and a Best-By date of 1/2020 should stop immediately. Product should be removed from shelves and disposed.

This recall is being made with the knowledge of the U.S. Food & Drug Administration.

Source: Company Press Release