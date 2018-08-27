The BoxMaker invests in HP PageWide C500 press

The BoxMaker, a provider of digitally printed packaging solutions, has invested in HP PageWide C500 press, in a bid to expand its products operations.

The BoxMaker will install the post-print HP digital corrugated press at its manufacturing headquarters located outside of Seattle, Washington.

PageWide C500 is the first of its kind digital corrugated press to be installed by the company in the Pacific Northwest.

By delivering high volumes and quick turnaround times, the PageWide C500 press will enable the company to meet increasing demand from brands.

The BoxMaker is already using corrugated HP Scitex 15500 and 17000 presses for corrugated display and high-graphic retail packaging applications, as well as HP Indigo WS6800 for labels and folding cartons applications.

With the support of new HP PageWide C500 press, the company can handle digitally print corrugated orders of any size with offset quality.

The press enables to provide sharp text and barcodes, smooth tone transitions and vivid colors, and helps to better serve agriculture, specialty food and beverage brands.

HP PageWide C500 press uses the company’s water-based, food compliant inks for both primary and secondary food packaging applications.

The new press will allow the company to handle digital orders across the US and Canada, in addition to the packaging solutions produced for their Pacific Northwest clients.

The BoxMaker has also invested in HP One Package workflow to enhance the flexibility and efficiency of digital production.

The package’s MIS connectivity will enable to incorporate the press into existing business and production management tools and processes, while HP Production Prime high-performance print server will allow to control and automate jobs and color processing.

The BoxMaker president Richard Brown said: “Digital production enables our clients to leverage packaging and display to connect with their customers and enhance their brand in ways that are simply not feasible with analog print.

“The C500 amplifies The BoxMaker’s ability to support client needs by delivering all the benefits of digital print to orders of any quantity, with the added benefits of offset quality print and food-safe inks.”