ProMach’s product brand Texwrap is advancing packaging automation for E-commerce with the 3322 e-commerce auto-mailer.

The new e-commerce auto-mailer is an automated wrapper/labeler, which offers smaller footprint length, helping in efficient use of floor space.

The 3322 auto-mailer will produce ready-to-ship custom-sized mail packages, and is integrated with labeler and multi-carrier shipping software for better order fulfillment.

The e-commerce auto mailer holds capacity to accept random size packages from an optional Texwrap upstream belted conveyor or the customer’s existing upstream conveyor.

According to the company, the new auto-mailer is available at lower purchase price compared to sideseal wrappers and helps in cost savings from lower dimensional weight (DIM) by transitioning from boxes to poly bags and reduced material consumption.

Texwrap’s new auto-mailer is integrated with ID Technology’s model 252 label printer applicator for making shipping products quick and seamless.

The bar code is scanned and the address information is sent to the ID Technology print and apply labeler, as the packages transfer on to the 3322 infeed conveyor.

The package will be paused momentarily on the exit conveyor of the wrapper for proper sealing of the bag, while the address label is automatically printed and applied.

Exit conveyor transfers the finished package out of the wrapper, when the sealing cycle is completed.

Distribution centers can use the compact auto mailers to surge the number of lines in their plant, and is suitable for deploying in changing operating conditions and work environments.

With a throughput rate of up to 20 packages per minute, the auto mailer can be used for bags with sizes range up to 30in long x 19.5in wide x 8in high.

The company said that it will unveil new 3322 e-commerce auto-mailer at this year’s Pack Expo event in Chicago, US, which will take place between 14 and 17 October

ProMach offers packaging solutions to the manufacturers in the food, beverage, pharmaceutical, personal care, and household and industrial goods industries.

The company designs, manufactures, integrates, and supports the advanced packaging solutions in the global marketplace.

The firm’s brands operate across the entire packaging spectrum, including filling and capping, flexibles, pharma, product handling, labeling and coding and end of line.