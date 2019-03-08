Food processing and packaging firm Tetra Pak has introduced new Tetra Classic aseptic 65ml cube package for dairy, juice and liquid food products.

The new Tetra Classic packaging solution has been provided with dimensions to enable every six packages to form a cube, enabling to optimize the use of space in distribution and storage.

The new aseptic 65ml cube package is part of the firm’s Tetra Classic aseptic family, which includes tetrahedron packages that minimize use of packaging materials.

Compared against the traditional Tetra Classic aseptic 65 ml packages, Tetra Pak’s new package needs less secondary packaging and uses around 40% less space to transport the same quantity of products.

The new packaging solution is said to deliver food safely over longer distances at reduced cost to the consumers, said Tetra Pak.

The new Tetra Classic packaging solution is provided with hand packing for secondary boxes.

Since last December, the new packaging solution has been in use at a customer in Southeast Asia, who sells coconut milk as a cooking ingredient. Logistics infrastructure is a challenging task for this type of markets.

Tetra Pak product director Hemant Krashak said: “With its robust food protection, minimal use of materials, and efficiency in distribution, the Tetra Classic Aseptic 65ml Cube package provides a simple answer to the rising need of environmentally sound packages while saving cost for manufacturers.

“Many customers with existing Tetra Classic Aseptic filling machines can easily switch to this new package with limited investment.”

In January this year, Tetra Pak collaborated with oenig & Bauer to provide full-color digital printing on its carton packages.

The digital printing technology will allow Tetra Pak to streamline design handling, reduce time from design to print and facilitate product customization.

With the new digital capability, Tetra Pak will offer advanced on-package printing and variety of designs within the same order.

Tetra Pak provides packaging equipment for liquid food products, as well as a range of processing and packaging technologies for use with a broad array of products from ice cream and cheese to fruit, vegetables and pet food.