Food processing and packaging solutions provider Tetra Pak has collaborated with Microsoft, ABB, SAP and Elettric80 for the digitalization of food manufacturing.

Tetra Pak announced that it will unveil the ‘factory of the future’, which will help revolutionize the functioning of food manufacturing plants with digital technology, at the Hannover Messe 2019 event.

Tetra Pak will combine advanced technologies from the partner firms with its food expertise to facilitate digital transformation of food manufacturing, enabling the company to better serve its customers.

The company’s new machines will be capable of communicating with each other, as well as with the digital systems of the entire operation.

The machines can automatically deal with tasks such as diagnosing problems, ordering and delivering parts, in addition to selecting an engineer suitable for the required service.

For the benefit of customers in the food and beverage industry, the new technology has been designed using measures such as operational improvement solution Tetra Pak Plant Secure and condition monitoring.

Through the use of smart solutions, the workforce can efficiently manage the plant, make quick and informed decisions, continuously increase the speed of production, as well as reduce errors and minimize product waste.

Tetra Pak Industry 4.0 and digitalization vice president Johan Nilsson said: “We are in a period where the market is changing at high speed. Consumer demands coupled with regulations require a new way of food manufacturing that is much more efficient and food-safety guaranteed.

“At the same time, we believe humans should continue to be at the centre of the management of food manufacturing, with digital solutions as their support.”

In November 2018, Tetra Pak collaborated with global resource management firm Veolia to recycle all components of used beverage cartons collected within the European Union by 2025.

As part of the partnership, both firms will process PolyAl at dedicated facilities and convert it into raw materials for applications within the plastic industry.

Tetra Pak provides packaging equipment for liquid food products, as well as a range of processing and packaging technologies for use with a broad array of products from ice cream and cheese to fruit, vegetables and pet food.