Telrol, a Netherlands-based printing and labelling company, has transitioned to Pulse Roll Label Products’ PureTone food packaging compliant (FPC) UV flexo ink system as part of its sustainability quest.

The printing firm said that as part of its ongoing business transformation and continuous improvement program it has switched to PureTone FPC inks at the end of February and was completed in less than one week.

As part of the changeover plan, full training and on-site technical support has been provided by Telrol’s technical service manager Darren Gillespie and Pulse Roll Label Products technical sales manager Ben Howell.

The company’s Bristol-based ink manufacturer Benelux’s distribution partner Beijersbergen & Partners, based in Amersfoort are also involved in the program.

Pulse Roll Label Products’ changeover program featured knowledge transfer and audits covering digital color management using the PureTone FPC database created with X-Rite’s InkFormulation Software (IFS), recipe correction and the transfer of formulations from IFS to Telrol’s GSE ink dispensers.

Telrol has inspected lamps and anilox along with an audit undertaken for anilox roller using Troika Systems’ AniCAM, as consistent anilox engraving is critical and with effective anilox inventory maintenance and management minimizing set-up time on press and reduce waste.

Telrol emphasized the value of a closed loop color management system for optimal print quality and improve its production efficiencies and environmental credentials, along with the importance of partnership in the company’s journey towards sustainability.Telrol

The first print production reflected the strength of PureTone FPC process inks running at 110mts per minute on thermal top-coated paper. The first 40 PMS colors on press showed the benefits of PureTone FPC inks’ high strength mono-pigmented formulation.

Telrol is a part of the Hansol Group, with 22 printing presses has become one of the largest installations of next generation MPS presses in Europe.

Telrol color lead André Wemerman said, “The cooperation with team members from Beijersbergen and Pulse has been super. They engaged fully with me as to how best to approach the switch and what would be needed to make it a joint success.

“I think we have delivered a great progression for the company and for its sustainable future. It was a quick and really well-delivered project achieved by us all working in partnership.”