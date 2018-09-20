Tektronix, a provider of measurement solutions, has secured certification to offer ISTA 6-Amazon.com package testing for products sold on Amazon.com.

The certified package testing of Tektronix will allow manufacturers to decrease overall packaging costs and minimize shipping damage, as well as offer customers with easy-to-remove packaging.

Manufacturers selling and shipping products via Amazon have to spend more money than necessary on packaging, as they need to meet the required standards of the transportation environment.

Amazon operates an in-house test lab to check the quality of packaging, and recently started certifying third-party labs to better meet the growing demand for package testing and support the development of new packaging systems.

Tektronix, which provides package testing service, has labs that are certified by the International Safe Transport Association (ISTA) to carry out different package and transportation tests.

Through working with Tektronix, the firms selling on Amazon can get authorization to market frustration-free packaging (FFP), enabling to improve brand’s buy box percentage and protect against unauthorized resellers.

Tektronix provides two types of certified ISTA 6-Amazon.com testing services, including ships-in-own-container (SIOC) testing and over boxing testing.

SIOC test will be used for packaged products shipped by vendors to Amazon.com fulfillment centers and delivered to final customer destinations.

The test will evaluate the capability of both the package and product to withstand transport hazards generally experienced during handling and transportation.

Over boxing testing is a general simulation test for ecommerce fulfillment for individual retail packaged-product being placed into a master shipping container by itself or with other retail-packaged products.

The test will assess the package’s ability to withstand the general damage-producing motions, forces, conditions and sequences of transportation.

Tektronix Americas Service general manager Jonathan Russell said: “For anyone selling products on Amazon, it’s important to qualify for Amazon’s Frustration-Free Packaging program while also going a step further to design and test packaging that lowers costs, arrives on the doorsteps of customers undamaged and is easy to open.

“We already offer a wide array of testing services to leading companies across many industries and are excited to bring our deep expertise to customers shipping products on Amazon.”