Tekni-Plex business Tri-Seal is set to unveil new pouch and lidding structures for medical device and pharmaceutical applications.

The new polyester/foil laminations with coextruded sealant layer offer steady peelable seals over a wide range of temperatures.

Tri-Seal’s polyester/foil laminations can be used in various applications, including lidding for contact lens cups and other package types.

The structure, which is suitable for medical device pouches, can withstand E-beam sterilization, autoclave and retort processing.

Tri-Seal’s patented Sniff Seal technology is said to be the first liner to enable scent permeation through an induction seal closure liner without affecting the seal or compromising the contents.

The Luxe seal line is provided with embossing combined with advanced foldable and easy peel Luxe tabs. The embossing offers impactful messaging, while the pull-tab advances functionality.

Luxe seal liners can also be embossed with a logo or brand or cold-foil stamped in the preferred color.

The company will showcase the latest latest pouch and lidding structures at this year’s MD&M West event in Anaheim of California, which will be held from 5 to 7 February.

Tekni-Plex other business Colorite will also unveil the latest Cellene thermoplastic elastomer (TPE) compounds at the same event.

The firm is expanding Cellene line with the addition of 12 grades to the currently available 28 formulations, which can be used for healthcare and other applications.

Colorite is providing Cellene TPE compounds in four series, including 1,000 extrusion grade series for V therapy, 2,000 injection molding and extrusion grades for cost-driven IV therapy solutions.

The 3,000 injection molding and extrusion grades are designed for general purpose healthcare, foodservice, caps, liners, gaskets/seals, syringe stoppers, profiles applications, while 4,000 injection molded grades for high-clarity applications such as drip chambers.

Tri-Seal produces various liners with different materials ranging from a one-piece induction seal to nine-layer extrusions and laminations.

Based in Wayne of Pennsylvania, Tekni-Plex is engaged in the development and manufacturing of packaging materials, medical compounds and precision-crafted medical tubing solutions for medical, pharmaceutical, personal care, household and industrial, and food and beverage industries.