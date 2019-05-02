Tekni-Plex business units Dunn Industries and Natvar will be highlighting acetal mandrel technology and custom tubing, at BIOMEDevice Boston, which will take place between 15 amd 16 May.

Medical catheter manufacturers throughout the world use Dunn’s Catheter Cores to retain critical lumen tolerances during the manufacturing (extrusion, braiding, coiling and jacketing) of minimally invasive catheter shafts. Low friction material properties and ultra-smooth surfaces allow these mandrels to be easily removed after catheter shaft assembly. They are available in precise diameters from 0.020 to 0.250 inches with tolerances as low as +/- 0.0005 inches

Dunn also manufactures custom medical tubing for diagnostic and interventional devices from a wide range of thermoplastics. These include polyether block amides (PEBAs), thermoplastic polyurethanes (TPUs), thermoplastic elastomers (TPEs), polyamides, polyolefins and much more. Tubes are available with diameters as small as 0.008 inches (outer diameter) x 0.004-inches (inner diameter), and diameters as large as 0.480 inches. Configurations include single and multi-lumen, coextruded layers and stripes, and longitudinal wire or fiber reinforced.

Natvar’s new silicone tubing capability range features an inside diameter of 0.2-25 mm (0.0079-0.984 inches), with wall thicknesses ranging from 0.10-3.0 mm (0.0039-0.118 inches), and tolerances as low as +/- 0.03 mm (0.001 inch). This newly expanded range of Natvar single-lumen silicone tubing is intended to better serve a range of medical pump applications, including peristaltic and patient-controlled analgesia (PCA) pumps.

Dunn is a leading global supplier of extruded tubing used in medical device applications. Custom tubes are available for prototype development and full-scale manufacturing of advanced catheter shaft assemblies and minimally invasive device components.

Natvar is an innovative global supplier of medical tubing solutions for a broad spectrum of medical device products that target hospital, physician, dental healthcare and in-home use. Its global footprint is supported by five manufacturing facilities located in the United States, Costa Rica, China and Belgium.

Tekni-Plex is a globally-integrated company focused on developing and manufacturing innovative packaging materials, medical compounds and precision-crafted medical tubing solutions for some of the most well-known names in the medical, pharmaceutical, personal care, household and industrial, and food and beverage industries.

Source: Company Press Release