Tekni-Plex will present its latest beauty care packaging solutions at China Beauty Expo, May 20-22, Shanghai New International Expo Center.

As an international leader in providing lidding, closure liners, films, dropper bulbs and dip tubes for skin care, cosmetics, fragrances and personal care, Tekni-Plex will be exhibiting its robust line of packaging products.

Offering a departure from traditional tabbed liners for premium beauty care products are Luxe® seal closure liners with innovative, foldable, easy peel Luxe tabs. The embossing delivers impactful messaging, while the pull-tab enhances functionality. Luxe® seal liners can be embossed with a logo or brand or cold-foil stamped in the color of your choice.

Tekni-Plex’s foam heat seal liners are also ideal for cosmetics, skin care and other personal care items marketed in glass, polyethylene (PE), polypropylene (PP) or polyethylene terephthalate (PET) containers.

The latest in rubber cosmetic dropper bulbs, rubber mascara wipers and dip tubing will also be on display, as well as PX films, which target product sampling.

With its global manufacturing footprint, including an investment in a new facility in Suzhou, China, Tekni-Plex is ideally suited to support multinational beauty care companies.

Tekni-Plex is a globally-integrated company focused on developing and manufacturing innovative packaging materials, medical compounds and precision-crafted medical tubing solutions for some of the most well-known names in the medical, pharmaceutical, personal care, household and industrial, and food and beverage industries.

Source: Company Press Release