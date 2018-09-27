Tekni-Plex’s Tri-Seal and Tekni-Films business units will unveil latest film solutions films for medical device applications and new closure liners for food, cosmetic and healthcare products at the Pack Expo event.

The event will take place from 14 to 17 October at McCormick Place in Chicago.

The latest in films for medical device applications, as well as the newest closure liners for food, cosmetic and healthcare products, will be featured by Tekni-Plex’s Tri-Seal and Tekni-Films business units at Pack Expo, October 14-17, McCormick Place, Chicago, Booth W884.

Tri-Seal will be exhibiting liners with patented Sniff Seal® technology. It is the first liner to enable scent permeation through an induction seal closure liner without affecting the seal or compromising the contents.

A wide variety of product categories, including food, beverage, personal care, and cosmetics can benefit from the technology.

Also on display will be Luxe® seal closure liners. Innovative, foldable, easy peel Luxe tabs offer a departure from traditional tabbed liners for premium beauty care products. Luxe seal liners can be embossed with a logo or brand or cold-foil stamped in the color of your choice.

As a result of the recent Oracle Packaging acquisition, Tri-Seal will also be showing flexible packaging laminates and high-performance lidding products for healthcare, food and beverage and specialty applications. Oracle’s extensive laminating, extrusion and coating processes cover foil, film and paper substrates and are accompanied by gravure printing and finishing capabilities.

Tekni-Films will be featuring TekniMD™ PX films, a series of proprietary high-performance, thermoformable copolyester films that provide an alternative to PETG for medical device packaging.

Standard PX film is suitable for form, fill and seal applications, while PX MED has superior denesting characteristics and is used as a substitute for silicone-coated PETG.

Additionally, Tekniflex cyclic olefin copolymer (COC) coextruded films will be on display. Their properties are ideal for packaging dental varnish and prophylaxis paste. COC films are also being used as an alternative to Barex in a variety of animal health applications.

Tekni-Plex is a globally-integrated company focused on developing and manufacturing innovative packaging materials, medical compounds and precision-crafted medical tubing solutions for some of the most well-known names in the medical, pharmaceutical, personal care, household and industrial, and food and beverage industries.

Tekni-Plex is headquartered in Wayne, Pennsylvania, and operates manufacturing sites across eight countries worldwide to meet the needs of its global customers.

Source: Company Press Release