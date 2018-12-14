Tekni-Films is set to unveil latest rigid and flexible packaging materials for medical device and pharmaceutical applications at MD&M West, which will take place from 5 to 7 February at Anaheim, California.

Tekni-Films will be featuring TekniMD PX films, a series of proprietary high-performance, thermoformable copolyester films that provide an alternative to PETG for medical device packaging.

Standard PX film is suitable for form, fill and seal applications, while PX MED has superior denesting characteristics and is used as a substitute for silicone-coated PETG.

Tekni-Films films global marketing senior director Melissa Green said: “Regulatory and voluntary environmental initiatives are prompting medical device companies to take a hard look at the recyclability of their components.

“Our copolyester-based PX film is recyclable in the #1 stream. This means non-surgical waste applications and manufacturing scrap can more readily be turned into recycled material for use in subsequent generations.

“PETG, on the other hand, is categorized as a #7 which does not have the same downstream options. Further, because copolyester films are also more cost effective, these new structures are viable replacements.”

Tekni-Films also will be displaying its ultra-high barrier PVDC coating and a wide variety of other multilayer packaging structures that deliver the stringent oxygen and water vapor barrier properties necessary to protect pharmaceutical and medical device products.

Tekni-Films is a supplier of thermoformable blister barrier films, flexible films, lidding foils and pouch materials for pharmaceutical, medical, diagnostic health and personal care products. \

With decades of material science, engineering and processing experience, Tekni-Films provides global companies with packaging solutions that protect their brands.

Source: Company Press Release