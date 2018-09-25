Tecnau has introduced new Revolution 50 series for high-speed color inkjet printers, a family of products featuring top speeds up to 656 fpm/200 mpm, Internet-of-Things (IoT) compatibility, and media ﬂexibility as required in digital print environments.

The first member of the Revolution 50 family, the new Stack 5250 system for cutting and stacking continuous inkjet-printed output, will be shown in the Tecnau booth at Print 18.

Featuring the double-cutting Cutter c52, Tecnau’s Stack 5250 accommodates the broad range of papers and heavy ink coverages characteristic of the demanding graphic arts applications migrating to inkjet print as enabled by the emerging generation of high-speed inkjet presses.

High-speed handling of delicate graphic arts work requires a stable web of paper with minimal touchpoints. The taut-web Stack 5250 never lets go of the web, minimizing friction on the printed surface.

Stack 5250’s Stacker s50 module produces 1-up, 2-up, 2-up merged or 3-up stacks, featuring a patented “gripper” technology for reliable, damage-free handling of high-value print. North/south job oﬀsetting ensures high-speed operation even for consecutive small set/book-block jobs.

Stack 5250 features next generation controls for compatibility with the “Internet of Things” (IoT). The system includes natural-language error reporting on the user screen and onboard diagnostics to help keep the system up and running.

IoT options are being introduced for remote monitoring and diagnostics, automatic software updates and preventive maintenance aids.

Stack 5250 has been recognized as a “RED HOT Technology” at Print 18.

The Stack 1010 cut/stack solution for sheet-fed printer output will be shown for the first time in an offline configuration with an added feeder module.

For applications from bills and statements to letters, books, and marketing brochures, Stack 1010 slits, cuts, trims, removes gutters/bleeds and stacks output. Users may process sheets in cost-eﬀective multiple-up impositions while reducing manual print handling and consolidating labor-intensive finishing into a single automated process.

Tecnau exhibits elsewhere around the Print 18 show floor are highlighted by a pair of new SheetFeeder roll-feed systems for sheet-fed digital printing systems: SheetFeeder BV for the Xerox Brenva HD Production Inkjet Press (in Xerox booth #1621) and SheetFeeder T2 for the Riso T2 twin-engine cut sheet production inkjet platform (in Riso booth #3611).

Tecnau’s established SheetFeeder systems sit next to the input side of the press and includes a quick-change unwinder, precision cutter and sheet transport. By feeding as many as 50,000 or more sheets from a single 50” diameter roll, users print more in less time while lowering paper and labor costs.

Tecnau’s TC 7000 TS Cutter is shown in Canon booth #2400, cutting 18 x 25” posters from a pre-printed roll fed by a Tecnau Unwinder u9. Designed for challenging graphic arts applications, the cutter runs at speeds up to 400 fpm, handling paper weights from 100# text to 110# cover (90 – 300 gsm).

TC 7000 cutters are equipped with a cross blade cartridge with single or double knife – for single cut or strip removal – and a cartridge with trimming knives supporting 1-up, 2-up or 3-up modes. The cross blade and trimming cartridges are removable and interchangeable by the operator for quick and easy onsite maintenance and application changeover.

