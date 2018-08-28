US-based Tecnau has announced the availability of roll feed system for cut sheet inkjet, which the company claims is a marketplace first.

The Tecnau SheetFeeder BV roll feed system provides up to 10 hours of non-stop cut sheet paper feeding to the Xerox Brenva HD production inkjet press.

Brenva is said to be the first sheet-fed inkjet printer to provide a roll feed option.

Part of Tecnau SheetFeeder family, the SheetFeeder BV will be placed next to the input side of the press.

Featuring quick-change unwinder and precision cutter, the system holds capacity to feed 50,000 or more sheets from a single 50” diameter roll, enabling to print more in less time and reduce paper and labor costs.

During full press speed, SheetFeeder BV will create Brenva’s entire document size range up to a large 14.33″ x 20.5″ sheet for the press’s basis weight range of 60 to 220 gsm.

Without changing rolls, the users can switch between 8.5 x 11″ and 11 x 17″ applications.

According to the company, paper savings are more on odd-sized sheets, lightweight and other non-standard papers and optional running perforator provides additional savings.

Xerox production inkjet sales vice president Steve Welkley said: “At Xerox, we strive to make working with our products and services easier and more productive for our customers.

“The Tecnau SheetFeeder BV roll feed system for our Brenva HD press allows our customers the flexibility to cut applications to their desired paper size within Brenva’s range without having to load and re-load various paper sizes. This solution ultimately increases throughout and lowers press downtime, operator labor and paper cost.”

Tecnau provides products related to paper handling, monitoring, processing and finishing for the digital printing industry.

The company offers integrated solutions that can be used in various applications, including transactional printing, transpromo, direct mail, publishing, graphic arts, book on demand and short run.

Tecnau provides feeding, cutting and folding systems for continuous and cut sheet digital printers, quality assurance systems, and in-line finishing and converting modules for digital print applications.