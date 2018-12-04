Pharmacy packaging and automation provider TCGRx has acquired pharmacy technology solutions provider Parata Systems.

Established in 2001, Parata provides pharmacy automation solutions, which will help to design, build and support both vial-filling and pouch packaging solutions.

Both firms are specialized in providing medication adherence packaging and high speed automated robotic dispensing technologies to the customers.

The combined company is said to have over 4,500 medication adherence packagers, inspection systems and vial-filling robots installed in retail, long term care, hospital, government and mail order pharmacies across North America.

The combined firm will also focus on expanding on their existing growth initiatives with central fill, inventory control and automated blister card packaging technologies to meet the increasing requirements of their pharmacy customers.

TCGRx founder Duane Chudy said: “TCGRx’s merger with Parata provides a major growth opportunity for both our businesses through extended solution and service offerings for our customers.

“As pharmacies elevate their role in the healthcare ecosystem, we will be best positioned to support them on their journey.”

Parata sales executive vice president Mark Longley said: “Pharmacies are under intense pressure to deliver exceptional service in the most cost-effective manner possible, all while enhancing the patient experience.

“The combination of our collective resources will allow us to accelerate the pace of innovation and better meet the rapidly evolving needs of our pharmacy customers.”

The combined firm, which will run under the Parata Systems brand, will be headquartered in Durham of North Carolina. It is also having additional facilities in southern Wisconsin.

Present TCGRx CEO Rob Kill will serve as the head for the combined organization, while Duane Chudy will act as vice chairman and the remaining leadership team includes executive teams from both firms.

TCGRX provides pharmacy automation technologies ranging from simple packaging technology to enterprise-wide perpetual inventory management.

Founded in 2006, the company focused on the development of advanced solution to efficiently meet the requirements of the pharmacies.