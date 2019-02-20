The Can Makers, a trade body representing drinks can manufacturers in the UK, has merged with Metal Packaging Manufacturers Association (MPMA), a voice of the UK metal packaging industry.

As the UK industry trade body for beverage cans, the Can Makers will continue to serve metal beverage packaging manufacturers within the association.

The merger is said to allow beverage cans to collaborate with the rest of the metal packaging industry, and the Can Makers Committee is the name of the merged entity.

For providing unified voice to the UK’s beverage can industry, the Can Makers Committee enables to gather can manufacturers, suppliers of raw materials and related industries.

Via joint marketing, environmental and technical initiatives, the committee will proactively position and support the positive attributes and image of beverage cans.

The processes will be streamlined in the combined entity, while operations externally will remain largely unchanged, allowing the industry to communicate efficiently with crucial stakeholders.

MPMA CEO William Boyd said:“This merger is great news for the metal packaging industry and its members as together we will be able to better coordinate and share our resources to promote metal as the most sustainable pack format. We look forward to achieving bigger and better things in 2019.”

The committee will continue to carry out operations under the parent organization Metal Packaging Europe (MPE).

Metal Packaging Europe was established to provide a unified voice of the Europe’s rigid metal packaging industry through gathering manufacturers, suppliers and national associations.

The membership is said to cover more than 300 manufacturing sites with over 60,000 employees. Around 80% of member companies are small and medium-sized enterprises, which produce around 85 billion units every year for the beverage, food, health and beauty, household and industrial markets.

The Can Makers Committee chairman Marcel Arsand said: “Drinks cans are the most recycled drinks container on the planet and provide a great foundation to achieve a circular economy. By working more closely with the wider metal packaging industry we can provide an even stronger voice for our members and demonstrate why cans are a viable sustainable option for drinks makers, retailers and consumers alike more effectively.”