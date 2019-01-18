Compelo packaging is using cookies

18 Jan 2019
News

TC Transcontinental launches multilayer recyclable pouch

By Compelo Staff Writer
TC Transcontinental Packaging has introduced a new 100% recyclable and multilayer barrier stand-up pouch in North America.

TCpouch
Image: TC Transcontinental Packaging has provided multilayer recyclable pouch to American tea company Harney & Sons. Photo: courtesy of Transcontinental Inc.

TC Transcontinental has already provided the multilayer recyclable pouch, which will help protect the flavor and freshness of the product, to an American tea company Harney & Sons.

Harney & Sons marketing director Emeric Harney said: “Harney & Sons has always desired to use more friendly materials for our planet. Since 2006 we’ve been member of 1% for the Planet and our goal is to move towards more recyclable and compostable components in our packaging.”

TC Transcontinental has worked with Dow and Charter NEX Films to develop a commercialized package for food, which is 100% recycle ready for in-store drop off and provided with EVOH barrier for product preservation, seal strength and durability.

Better tea packaging is said to require a multilayer and co-extruded package to protect natural oils of the product, enabling to provide tea leaves with a smooth flavor and finish.

EVOH serves as a better barrier to gases, organic vapors and moisture, helping to prevent deterioration of the product and extend its shelf life.

Dow’s has provided Retain resin technology to impart better barrier properties and enable multilayer film to be fully recyclable.

TC Transcontinental Packaging business development vice president Todd Addison said: “We salute Harney & Sons for driving this important sustainable initiative. Our collaboration was the perfect match as sustainability and innovation run deep in our organization, both in our operations and our partnerships.

“This shared core value and collaborative mindset fueled our sustainable design process and resulted in a product worthy of bearing the Harney & Sons name.”

TC Transcontinental Packaging provides various flexible plastic and paper products such as rollstock, bags and pouches, shrink films and bags and advanced coatings.

Its products can be used in different applications, including dairy, coffee, meat and poultry, pet food, agriculture, beverage, confectionery, industrial, consumer products and supermarkets.

TC Transcontinental Packaging also carries out operations in Guatemala, Mexico, Ecuador, the UK, New Zealand and China, in addition to North America.

