TC Transcontinental Packaging's Transcontinental Flexstar plant, located in Richmond of British Columbia, has installed a regenerative thermal oxidizer (RTO) high caliber pollution abatement system.

The 50,000 standard cubic feet per minute RTO will now capture the plant’s volatile organic compounds (VOCs) and air pollutants emitted from the facility’s various exhaust streams, including from the printing presses, laminators, as well as ink room operations.

TC Transcontinental Packaging has invested close to 2 million dollars in this project, allowing Transcontinental Flexstar to improve air quality, both indoors and outdoors.

TC Transcontinental Printing and TC Transcontinental Packaging president Brian Reid said: “One of our goals is to reduce the environmental footprint of our activities, namely by fostering a forward-thinking culture within our business units.

“Air quality is a top concern, and we are always aiming to limit and control air pollutants, both at the source by choosing new products, and through the exhaust systems of our plants, by capturing VOCs. We are pleased with this project at Transcontinental Flexstar.”

Transcontinental Flexstar general manager Marc Bray said: “As part of TC Transcontinental Packaging’s commitment towards compliance and social responsibility, our plant was looking to control and capture VOCs.

“The installation of this regenerative thermal oxidizer significantly reduces our plant’s emissions by more than 90%. Additionally, we are proud to be the first flexible packaging company in British Columbia’s Lower Mainland to have a system of this caliber.”

Transcontinental Flexstar is part of TC Transcontinental Packaging’s network of 28 plants. Specialized in blown extrusion, printing, lamination and converting, including pouch making and bi-directional laser scoring, for the cereal, confectionery and snack markets, Transcontinental Flexstar services a broad range of customers in North America.

TC Transcontinental Packaging, the Packaging Sector of Transcontinental, positions itself as leader in flexible packaging in North America, and also has operations in Mexico, Guatemala, Ecuador, United Kingdom, China and New Zealand.

This sector has over 4,000 employees, the majority of which are based in the United States. Its platform is comprised of one premedia studio and 28 production plants specializing in extrusion, lamination, printing and converting.

