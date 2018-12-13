TBM Co is close to launching LIMEX and Plax bags on the market as alternatives to single-use plastic bags.

Furthermore, TBM is honored to participate in COP24(Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change) as a delegation of Japan.

TBM hosted an event, ‘LIMEX – Limestone paves the road to a de-carbonised circular economy’, in Japan Pavilion. Here, TBM will introduce the concept model of alternatives to single-use plastic bags made of LIMEX and Plax.

Companies today are expected to take actions against environmental issues to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and to combat plastic pollutions. Regulations against plastics have been enforced in recent months internationally and there is a growing demand for plastic alternative materials.

Anticipating the demand growth for biomass-based biodegradable resin, TBM has announced the ‘Biodegradable LIMEX’ at ‘Brussels SDG Summit 2018,’ which TBM has partnered with. The Biodegradable LIMEX is composed of limestone as the main raw material and biomass-based biodegradable resin.

Furthermore, by working together with Bioworks, TBM’s subsidiary that develops a highly functional modifier for bioplastics, we will promote the market application of Plax (Modified Polylactic Acid Compound), the biomass-based new material. We strive to contribute to a decarbonized society and a circular economy. Given the situation that only 9 % of plastic waste, which cumulatively accounts for 6.3 billion tons until 2015 globally,is recycled, TBM has partnered with local governments and companies to promote ‘LIMEX Upcycle’ to contribute to raising resource efficiency.

Overview of the alternatives to single-use plastic bags made of LIMEXPlastic packaging including single-use plastic bags accounts for the largest market share in the plastic industry.

Considering the plastic waste issue, progressive regulations against single-use plastics, and greenhouse gas emissions, there is significance in replacing the conventional single-use plastic bags with more environmentally friendly material. Within this context, TBM will introduce the products below at COP24. TBM aims for these products to be launched in the Spring of 2019.

Resource efficiency driven by circular economy plays an important role to reduce GHG emissions. TBM, the Japanese startup that developed a limestone-based new material ‘LIMEX’, introduces how it can develop a decarbonized circular economy. Specifically, TBM shares the experiences in sustainability-oriented R&D, international business expansion, and a holistic approach to societal changes by partnering with local governments, academics, partner companies, etc.

Source: Company Press Release