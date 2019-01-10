India-based Tata Global Beverages has invested a six-figure amount to purchase a secondary packaging machine installed at its facility in Eaglescliffe, UK.

Tata Global Beverages has acquired the new fully automated machine from robotics specialist Sewtec.

Tata Global Beverages engineering manufacturing manager John Bishop said: “Automation is vital to our manufacturing process, now and in the future. We appointed Sewtec because of its outstanding reputation in delivering bespoke automated solutions for the beverage industry.”

Sewtec’s automated system will enable Tata to be used for new Tetley fruit tea product line. The machine will allow the company to pack 2,000 tea bags per minute.

Tata’s manufacturing facility is said to operate round the clock for five days, enabling to produce 260m tea bags per week.

Sewtec has designed and manufactured the new automated system to meet the exact specifications and exclusive use of Tata Global Beverages.

The new system, which is embedded with advanced technology, can erect and load flip-top cartons at a rate of 120 per minute. It holds capacity to fill each carton with a flow-wrapped bag containing 20 tea bags.

Sewtec’s machine also carries out quality control inspections and collates multiple cartons into shelf-ready trays.

The flexible design enables to rapidly and simply alter the system to be used for other carton and product sizes.

Sewtec managing director Mark Cook said: “Tata Global Beverages is a world-leader in its sector and very mature in its use of automation. Establishing an efficient production process is crucial for any food and drink business, and this really is best achieved through a bespoke and automated approach.”

Tata Global Beverages is the owner of Tetley brand, which is claimed to be the second largest tea firm in the world. With around 3,000 employees, Tetley markets the products to the customers in 40 countries.

Based in Dewsbury of England, Sewtec is engaged in the designing and manufacturing of factory automation systems for global blue-chip clients in the food and beverage industry.