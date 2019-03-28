Tapì Group, a company specialized in the design, production and distribution of technological closures for the beverage sector, has collaborated with Thin Film Electronics ASA to create smart closure solutions for the customers in the wine and spirits industry.

Tapì has entered into a letter of intent with Thin Film to form an exclusive joint partnership to aggregate their capabilities to better meet the requirements of the wine and spirits industry.

As part of the deal, Thinfilm will provide connected product solutions to integrate into Tapì closures for wine and spirits customers.

The partnership is said to encompass development, delivery, and implementation of Thinfilm’s near field communication (NFC) enabled solutions. The partnership will engage in the development of dependable and cost-effective closure solutions for brand protection and consumer engagement purposes.

Tapì Group CEO Roberto Casini said: “We are excited to offer cutting-edge IoT technology in the beverage sector, which will protect and enhance our customers’ products on several fronts. Counterfeit products not only cause worldwide losses in the sector, but they are a big health problem.”

Both firms have started the development of NFC-enabled OpenSense closures to help brands protect their products, enabling to provide bottle with safe and authentic contents to the customers.

OpenSense solution can detect when a closure seal is broken and alerts the consumer regarding the tampered container or bottle.

Based on Thinfilm SpeedTap tag, the second closure type has been designed to help brands open a direct channel to customers to deliver real-time experience. The strategic partnership has been established to cover both tag types and use cases.

Tapì and Thin Film are working with premium brands to incorporate NFC-integrated closures into their bottling and packaging lines with minimum disruption and maximum performance.

Thin Film CEO Kevin Barber said: “Many brands are looking for new insights in order to move from indirect, transactional engagement to direct, long-term relationships with their consumers, as well as improvements to their packaging that will make the products more attractive and safer.”

Tapì is specialized in the design, production and distribution of high-end technological closures for the premium beverage sector, while Thin Film Electronics is expertise in providing NFC solutions.