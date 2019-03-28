Compelo Packaging - Latest industry news and analysis is using cookies

ContinueLearn More
Close
Dismiss
28 Mar 2019
News

Tapì, Thin Film Electronics partner on smart closures for wine and spirits industry

By Compelo Staff Writer
Continue reading

Tapì Group, a company specialized in the design, production and distribution of technological closures for the beverage sector, has collaborated with Thin Film Electronics ASA to create smart closure solutions for the customers in the wine and spirits industry.

smartclosure
Ímage: Tapì and Thin Film Electronics have collaborated to create smart closures for wine and spirits industry. Photo: courtesy of Jomphong / FreeDigitalPhotos.net.

Tapì has entered into a letter of intent with Thin Film to form an exclusive joint partnership to aggregate their capabilities to better meet the requirements of the wine and spirits industry.

As part of the deal, Thinfilm will provide connected product solutions to integrate into Tapì closures for wine and spirits customers.

The partnership is said to encompass development, delivery, and implementation of Thinfilm’s near field communication (NFC) enabled solutions. The partnership will engage in the development of dependable and cost-effective closure solutions for brand protection and consumer engagement purposes.

Tapì Group CEO Roberto Casini said: “We are excited to offer cutting-edge IoT technology in the beverage sector, which will protect and enhance our customers’ products on several fronts. Counterfeit products not only cause worldwide losses in the sector, but they are a big health problem.”

Both firms have started the development of NFC-enabled OpenSense closures to help brands protect their products, enabling to provide bottle with safe and authentic contents to the customers.

OpenSense solution can detect when a closure seal is broken and alerts the consumer regarding the tampered container or bottle.

Based on Thinfilm SpeedTap tag, the second closure type has been designed to help brands open a direct channel to customers to deliver real-time experience. The strategic partnership has been established to cover both tag types and use cases.

Tapì and Thin Film are working with premium brands to incorporate NFC-integrated closures into their bottling and packaging lines with minimum disruption and maximum performance.

Thin Film CEO Kevin Barber said: “Many brands are looking for new insights in order to move from indirect, transactional engagement to direct, long-term relationships with their consumers, as well as improvements to their packaging that will make the products more attractive and safer.”

Tapì is specialized in the design, production and distribution of high-end technological closures for the premium beverage sector, while Thin Film Electronics is expertise in providing NFC solutions.

Related

Download the complementary report here

Production Optimization: What's Next for Digital in Drilling and Production?

Upstream operations in drilling and producstion are on the brink of disruptive change, with bigger, better data, improved decision making and innovative developments increasing exponentially.

Download the complementary report here

Simply put, this is a must-read report for data driven professionals across the upstream industry.

Related News

Related Industry Opinion

Related

Caps and closures producer corvaglia to open first manufacturing facility in US

Popular Trending today

  1. Tapì, Thin Film Electronics partner on smart closures for wine and spirits industry
  2. Paccor launches lightweight bottle closures
  3. Caps and closures producer corvaglia to open first manufacturing facility in US
  4. KM Packaging launches New KPeel Ambtort lidding solutions
  5. Danone adds hydration coach cap to Font Vella natural mineral water brand

Suppliers

  1. Payne