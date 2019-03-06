Swisslog Healthcare, a provider of automated medication management solutions, has introduced the InSite fully automated, onsite medication packaging and delivery system for long-term care facilities.

InSite is an in-facility, fully automated, onsite medication packaging and delivery system, which offers remote dispensing for long-term care facilities.

By enabling secure and automated dispensing within the facility, the InSite system enhances patient safety, reduces medication waste and saves time of nurses.

Swisslog Healthcare long-term care division business development vice president Dr Huan Nguyen said: “As the market experiences a growing higher acuity aging population with more complex cases and limited clinical resources, the importance of proper and cost-effective medication management and pharmacist oversight are key to providing quality care.

“The InSite in-facility medication packaging and dispensing service helps long term care pharmacies leverage automation by minimizing the risk of investing.”

The InSite system holds capacity to store up to 240 different medication types in a single dispensing unit, allowing to provide automated, on-demand compliance packaging for oral solid medications.

It enables nurses to dispense labeled, patient-specific and multi-dose packets on demand, when medications are required by residents.

The InSite system helps in significant minimization of medication waste and reduction in time related to administration and preparation for med passes, as well as avoiding pack-related storage and inventory management concerns.

The company is showcasing the InSite in-facility medication packaging and dispensing service at the MHA Business Summit in Las Vegas, which is being held between 6 and 7 March.

Swisslog Healthcare long-term care division vice president Mike Carmody said: “With Swisslog Healthcare’s InSite in-facility medication packaging and dispensing service, pharmacies can obtain their equipment and software without a large capital outlay of cash, pause their subscription in the event of a gap between facility contracts and cancel this service at an individual site at any time.”

Swisslog Healthcare provides solutions and services for material transport, medication management and supply chain management. The company has installed facility-wide transport and pharmacy automation systems in over 3,000 hospitals across the globe.