Foodservice packaging manufacturer, Graphic Packaging International has agreed to supply eco-friendly food buckets to KFC Australia.

As part of the deal, Graphic Packaging will provide half a million sustainable food buckets to KFC Australia for Australian cricket’s Big Bash League 2018.

KFC Australia, which is the league sponsor, has selected non-plastic solution from Graphic Packaging, as part of its sustainable efforts.

The recyclable bucket has developed and commercialized over the last five years. It will be exclusively produced by the Graphic Packaging’s Winsford site in the UK.

Graphic Packaging managing director Mike Turner said: : “We’ve had a successful working relationship with KFC UK and Ireland for some time now.

“And whilst the company has its own bucket supplier in Australia, its requirement for a renewable solution meant that Graphic Packaging International was, without question, the supplier of choice.”

The plastic-free bucket is provided with an advanced grease-resistant lining, which helps to prevent the development of excess oil.

The clay coating will allow to provide glossy finish and enhance print vibrancy without using plastic coating.

According to Graphic Packaging, the Australian government intends to make all packaging in the country into 100% reusable, compostable or recyclable by 2025.

The Big Bash League is set start on 19 December this year and ends on 17 February.

Turner further added: “KFC Australia’s adoption of the GPI Foodservice bucket is a step in the right direction toward meeting the country’s sustainability targets.”

Graphic Packaging International, a subsidiary of Graphic Packaging Holding Company, offers paper-based packaging solutions for different products of the food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer product companies.

The company produces folding cartons and paper-based foodservice products, as well as solid bleached sulphate paperboard, coated unbleached kraft paperboard and coated recycled paperboard.

In October this year, Graphic Packaging International has completed the acquisition of all the assets of the foodservice business of Letica, a subsidiary of RPC Group, for $95m.

Letica Foodservice manufactures paperboard-based cold and hot cups and cartons for the foodservice market in North America.