SupremeX Folding Carton, a division of SupremeX, has invested in UV-equipped Koenig & Bauer Rapida 105 PRO machine to accelerate its competitiveness and growth in the folding carton market.

SupremeX is engaged in manufacturing and providing envelops and paper-based packaging solutions for its customers .

In the past two years, SupremeX’s Folding Carton division acquired Stuart Packaging and G2 Printing to form SupremeX Folding Carton.

SupremeX Folding Carton operates two folding carton plants in Laval and Montreal in Canada as well as a label plant in Laval.

SupremeX president and CEO Stewart Emerson said: “We evaluated a wide array of press manufacturers but in the end it was an easy decision to choose Koenig & Bauer.

“Koenig & Bauer is an established leader and is celebrating its third century in business. We are confident that the addition of the Rapida 105 PRO to our current installed base of Koenig & Bauer presses will further enhance our capabilities, quality, competitiveness, and add much needed capacity. Simply put, we believe that this press is exactly what we needed and is the best of the best.”

SupremeX Folding Carton plans to use the new fully-automated Koenig & Bauer 41-inch, seven-color Rapida 105 PRO machine, which will be installed at Town of Mount Royal in June 2019, to strengthen its business in Canada and US markets.

Emerson added: “We remain focused on accelerating our double-digit growth in folding carton, label, corrugate, and e-commerce packaging products.

“We strive to be a ‘Best-in-class’ folding carton manufacturer through our excellence in quality, service, flexibility and by partnering with our customers to meet their ever-changing needs. The investment in our new Koenig & Bauer Rapida 105 PRO is a testament to this goal.”

Koenig & Bauer said that the new Rapida 105 PRO machine will provide SupremeX with improved efficiency, reduced waste, and improved throughput.

SupremeX, a BRC and GMI certified printer, is an eco-friendly provider of premium quality folding cartons. The firm is also an envelope manufacturer and operates in the e-Commerce fulfillment packaging and corrugated packaging markets.