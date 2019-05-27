Orlando-based marketing, mail, design and print firm SunDance has invested in a new EHD Series Kluge die cutter and foil stamper, in a bid to enhance its production capabilities.

The Kluge EHD will help carry out various finishing tasks, including foil stamping, die-cutting, kiss-cutting, embossing, debossing, perforating and scoring.

The latest upgrade of the machine will help reduce make-ready times by an average of 30 minutes.

According to the company, the increased capability enables higher production per shift and faster overall turnaround time.

The automatic impression adjustment feature will save time and enables minor and last-minute tweaks without stopping production.

The machine, which holds capacity to run at a speed of up to 3,300 impressions per hour, can accommodate sheets up to 17″ x 24.75″ with up to 40 square inches of die area.

Kluge EHD will deal with a variety of finishing projects, comprising product packaging, labels, security printing, greeting cards and announcements, business cards, letterhead, pocket folders, report covers, paperback and case-bound book covers.

SunDance said that the inclusion of the Kluge EHD into SunDance’s equipment lineup strengthens the company’s position as a market leader in specialty finish capabilities and EHD is the workhorse of the finishing industry.

SunDance president JohnHenry Ruggieri said, “We are always looking for new ways to expand our finishing capabilities and improve overall turnaround time, adding this second EHD gives us increased capacity for a growing segment of business.

“The sheer versatility and reliability of the EHD made it an easy choice to add to our company. Excellent customer service is always top-of-mind for us and being able to provide a full range of services under one roof helps us better serve our clients in the future.”

SunDance operates an advanced Central Florida facility, which will provide clients with the required technological advantages.

