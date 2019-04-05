Sun Chemical will present its solutions for a variety of applications, at FESPA 2019 to be held from 14-17 May 2019, at Messe Munich, Germany.

Focusing on ‘Solutions Tailor Made’, Sun Chemical will showcase its comprehensive portfolio of inks including several brand new products, as well as its breadth of knowledge and expertise, on how it addresses the needs of various markets, as the world’s largest producer of printing inks and pigments. A variety of products will be on display including Sun Chemical’sscreen and industrial inks, super wide format and wide format inkjet inks, and textile inkjet inks, as well as solutions from SunJet, Sun Chemical’s digital inkjet brand.

Stand highlights include

Super wide format – Demonstrating its commitment to super wide format printing, Sun Chemical will present its Streamline range of super wide solvent inks. Formulated specifically for high volume, high speed printing, the inks ensure high impact imagery at maximum productivity.

A new addition to the Streamline range is APY, a new ink for high speed aqueous poster printing. Streamline APY offers faster drying compared to competitive aqueous inks, improved print finish, higher colour vibrancy and lower energy consumption for drying systems. Print samples will be available on the stand.

Wide format – Sun Chemical will also promote a full range of inkjet inks for wide format printers. Formulated to give maximum reliability and exceptional print quality. The inks are also Greenguard / Greenguard Gold certified for low indoor emissions.

Textile – A number of products from Sun Chemical’s SunTex textile range, will be showcased on the stand, including dye sublimation inks for direct or transfer print and pigment based inks. Three new additions to SunTex will be launched at FESPA 2019: DTY, PDY and PDR, all of which will be available globally, with print samples available on the stand.

DTY – DTY is a dye sublimation inkjet ink for transfer and direct-to-textile printing. Formulated for Kyocera printheads to give excellent jetting performance and open time, the ink offers colour vibrancy and will be Oeko-Tex Eco Passport certified.

PDY and PDR – PDY and PDR are both pigmented inkjet inks produced for textile printing. PDY has been formulated for use with Kyocera printheads and PDR for use with Ricoh printheads. The inks reduce the need for pre- and post-treatment, increasing durability and achieving stronger, more vibrant colours. Both inks feature a large colour gamut, and will be Oeko-Tex Eco Passport certified.

SunJet will launch its new brand name ‘Amplio’ for its digital effects range, which comprises primers, effects varnishes, gloss varnishes, foiling varnishes, lamination varnishes and adhesives for digital effects, all of which will be available globally.

Also under the SunJet umbrella, Sun Chemical will showcase Separel. DIC’s proprietary Separel technology uses hollow fibre membrane technology for the degassing of inkjet ink, to deliver consistently smooth printing, reduced substrate and ink waste, lessened printer cleaning costs and shortened printer cleaning times.

Screen and industrial – Sun Chemical will showcase its portfolio of products suitable for screen and industrial use. A broad range of products will be presented including SunHytek, SunCarte, SunPoly, SunTronic, SunPromo, SunCoat and Nanosilver.

Following its introduction at FESPA 2018, Sun Chemical will demonstrate SunMotion, a compelling alternative to backlit signage and LCD displays. SunMotion provides brand owners with motion activated full-color, moving illuminated imagery. Invisible inks are printed onto plastic substrates and multiple layers come alive when exposed to UV LED light.

Sun Chemical’s commitment to providing tailored solutions for its customers and markets is further demonstrated by SunEvo Primus and SunEvo Protect. The SunEvo range of digital coatings aims to facilitate the evolution of digitally printed packaging and deliver improved workflows and technically advanced solutions that comply with industry standards.

Mehran Yazdani, President, Performance Pigments and Advanced Materials at Sun Chemical, comments “We are delighted to be exhibiting at FESPA to once again showcase our most innovative products and our tailor made solutions that solve customers’ problems by offering solutions customized to their needs. We look forward to presenting our knowledge, products and expertise to visitors and welcoming them to our stand to discuss how we can work with them to better address their business needs.”

Source: Company Press Release