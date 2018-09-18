Sun Chemical unveils new range of solutions for corrugated printers

Sun Chemical has said that it will present corrugated printers a wide range of ink, coating and pressroom consumable solutions at Corrugated Week 2018.

The solutions are designed to help converters improve productivity, expand capabilities, maximize return on investment in their equipment and people, and produce higher value packaging.

Sun Chemical vice president for product management of packaging Inks, North American Inks said: “Customers and users of corrugated packaging are looking for much more than protection in shipping, handling and storage, they want packaging that pops off the shelf.

“Corrugated packaging needs high quality graphics in order to effectively portray a brand and its messaging, while at the same time improving pressroom efficiency.

“Sun Chemical products and support services on display at Corrugated Week 2018 can help converters meet these demands both with the equipment in place as well as on the latest equipment platforms in the market.”

Visitors of booth #119 will learn about Sun Chemical’s SunVisto® Advantage line of inks which offer superior performance in the most challenging printing and converting environments with the least amount of on-press management.

SunVisto Advantage inks meet the growing demands of and on corrugated packaging throughout the value chain for both consumer interaction and ease in use while printing.

The stability and reliability in performance of these inks allow press operators and assistants—at a time when skilled personnel are dwindling—to focus on running the job rather than managing inks to maintain performance, resulting in improved productivity and quality.

To meet the wide range of converter needs, the SunVisto Advantage product line has been expanded to feature: fast drying for high holdout liners, three strengths of market standard GCMI colors, and a range of products for special matches covering general purpose, high rub, high coverage and stock hide.

If there is a print run that requires running slow or on a skip feed, or is facing challenges like tracking, smearing or issues with traps, Sun Chemical has a solution or service that ultimately will provide greater efficiency and higher quality.

Support Services Aligning to the Needs of Converters

Booth visitors will learn how a range of support services, programs and tools can help Sun Chemical respond quickly to the troubleshooting needs of converters in a quick and nimble way that serves as an extension to their business.

Sun Chemical’s support services can help with a wide breadth of converter needs, including: a new color match, quick turn-around and delivery on products, a technical service visit to help solve a challenge, consultation on the best way to set up a job, or help in training and developing the converter’s team.

As the global leader in inks, coatings and consumables, Sun Chemical brings 200 years of innovation and leadership in the market. Sun Chemical meets the needs of its customers as a local and responsive supplier with facilities strategically located across North America and has the largest sales and technical service staff in the industry that stand ready to help at a moment’s notice.

Sun Chemical to Highlight Consumable Technology

One new consumable technology on display will be the SunVisto® Anilox Renew and the SunVisto® Power Scrub and Anilox Renew. SunVisto Anilox Renew is a highly concentrated cleaner designed to provide a deep cleaning foam that brings heavily soiled plates and anilox rollers back to their “like new” condition.

Anilox Renew minimizes or eliminates the need for sending anilox rollers out for cleaning. By applying it weekly, most anilox rolls will not require bi-weekly removal and blasting, eliminating costs and improving overall quality.

SunVisto Power Scrub uses the same technology built into Anilox Renew at a more economical price and can be used on any surface. The non-corrosive foaming technology of Power Scrub allows a customer to control the amount of cleaner being applied, reducing the amount of wasted wash.

Source: Company Press Release