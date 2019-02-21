Sun Chemical Performance Pigments will introduce new products that deliver a cost effective and unique approach to soft focus and glitter effects that deliver clarity, brilliance and sparkle, during in-cosmetics Global 2019.

“Cosmetic formulators want to create innovative solutions for market trends that also meet the highest purity standards and specifications of global regulations in the market,” said Kelly Dobos, Cosmetics Technical Manager at Sun Chemical Performance Pigments.

“During in-cosmetics Global, we’ll introduce two more offerings that certainly achieve those goals and more. They join a long list of colorants we offer that satisfy the latest consumer trends, like optical blurring effects, lustrous metallic effects for lips, pearls for highlighting powders that make skin glow, and multi-functional products that blur the line between decorative cosmetics and skin care.”

Visitors of booth #E100 will be introduced to Sun Chemical’s new SpectraFlex Illusion, a composite pigment that offers a cost effective and novel approach to soft focus effects. Developed to balance the properties of transparency, diffuse transmission, and diffuse reflectivity to achieve optimal optical blurring effects, SpectraFlex Illusion is a cost-effective alternative to ingredients that have been used in the past, such as alumina, polyethylene microspheres, and silicone elastomers.

SpectraFlex Illusion soft focus effect can be used in daily wear makeup primers to help optically blur fine lines and other imperfections and provides an immediate visible benefit after application to the skin. It can also be used for other personal care applications, such as face powders, foundation, skin care, body powders, as well as creams and lotions for the hands and body.

Booth visitors will also learn about Sun Chemical’s bold INTENZA Glitter Effects. Developed with synthetic mica substrate, which is analogous to the composition of natural mica but with higher clarity, brilliance and sparkle, INTENZA Glitter Effects lead the market with purity standards. While natural mica is restricted to a particle size of 150 µm, synthetic mica is not, making INTENZA Glitter Effects a great alternative to plastic glitters.

Cosmetic formulators who stop by Sun Chemical’s booth during the show can learn about Sun Chemical full range of bright and bold colors from the SunCROMA Organic line of pigments.

Compliant with all global regulations governing their intended use, the SunCROMA line offers a vast portfolio of chemistries and color spaces for decorative cosmetic and personal care products.

Source: Company Press Release