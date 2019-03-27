US-based printing inks and pigments manufacturer Sun Chemical has joined CEFLEX to support development of a circular economy for flexible packaging.

CEFLEX is the collaborative European consortium of companies and associations representing the entire flexible packaging value chain.

By joining the consortium, Sun Chemical seeks to actively contribute and use its global R&D resources in supporting the project to shape the flexible packaging market for the future.

The inks and pigments producer said that since its establishment CEFLEX has been growing with over 100 companies and organizations as members including materials producers, converters and printers, brand owners, retailers and specialized recycling companies, that represent the spectrum of value chain.

The company claims that it supports the vision of CEFLEX to establish a comprehensive sustainability and circular economy roadmap for flexible packaging by 2020.

The road map includes design guidelines and an approach to measure, demonstrate and communicate the significant value flexible packaging.

CEFLEX is expected to support the development of a collection, sorting and reprocessing infrastructure across Europe for flexible packaging based on end-of-life technologies and processes.

The infrastructure CEFLEX is supporting is expected to deliver the economic and environmental outcome for a circular economy through a business case for investment and successful pilot projects to proof the concept.

Sun Chemical chief marketing officer Felipe Mellado said: “Developing more sustainable flexible packaging solutions designed for a circular economy has become a global issue. A collaborative initiative encompassing the whole industry, as CEFLEX does, therefore has the best chance of making a real impact on resolving these issues and we are keen to play our part in this important joint venture.

“As a global supplier of both printing inks and lamination adhesives, Sun Chemical is uniquely placed to contribute to the development of next-generation structures and products that will drive the circular economy for flexible packaging and assist in our customers meeting their sustainability goals.”

In September 2017, Sun Chemical has collaborated with clean technology company GreenMantra Technologies, to develop polymers from recycled polystyrene waste.

The company has partnered with the technology firm to produce sustainable styrenic polymers that act as a substitute for fossil fuel-based materials to use in ink formulations.