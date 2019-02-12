Sun Chemical has entered into a partnership with HAVI, a global company that innovates, optimizes, sources and manages the packaging and supply chains of leading foodservice brands, to bring its SunVisto AquaGreen bio-renewable, natural based inks to market.

Sun Chemical’s bio-renewable inks have been certified and specified by HAVI to be a recommended natural based ink solution, ensuring that foodservice brands and manufacturers receive truly renewable packaging ink.

“Over the past three years, HAVI has worked closely with Sun Chemical to help develop natural based inks which not only contain significantly higher levels of bio-renewable resin content, but also deliver high quality printing on fiber-based packaging substrates,” said Felipe Mellado, chief marketing officer, Sun Chemical.

“The collaboration is another great example of why Sun Chemical has been a trusted innovator for 200 years. HAVI came to us with a unique challenge and we provided a solution that they have certified and specified. We’re also pleased to have developed a product that is in line with our own sustainability policy.”

HAVI’s extensive global network and relationships with package developers on all continents means that Sun Chemical’s natural based inks could be used by any of HAVI’s global partners anywhere in the world.

“Many major foodservice and consumer packaged goods brands have signaled the need for packaging that delivers on their sustainability goals and objectives,” said Shane Bertsch, Vice President, Innovation, HAVI. “We’re pleased to have Sun Chemical partner with us to improve the sustainability of packaging.”

HAVI is a global, privately owned company focused on innovating, optimizing and managing the supply chains of leading brands. Offering services in advanced analytics and consulting, packaging, supply chain management and logistics, HAVI partners with companies to address challenges big and small across the supply chain, from commodity to customer.

Sun Chemical, a member of the DIC group, is a leading producer of printing inks, coatings and supplies, pigments, polymers, liquid compounds, solid compounds, and application materials.

Source: Company Press Release