United Caps, in partnership with Brazilian petrochemical company Braskem, is bringing to the caps and closure market two standard closures derived from sugarcane.

The companies are delivering greener bio-sourced plastic caps and closures made from sugarcane as an addition to the United Caps product portfolio.

Bio ethanol, the feedstock for I’m green Polyethylene, serves as basis for United Caps Greener bioplastic caps. It is derived from sugarcane, which is a renewable alternative to traditional fossil feedstocks.

Sugarcane, which is a renewable feedstock, captures and fixes carbon dioxide from the atmosphere with growth cycle.

The production of I’m green Polyethylene will help reduce greenhouse gas emissions compared to conventional polyethylene made from fossil materials.

Braskem Netherlands sales manager Brendan Hill said: “Apart from the feedstock, I’m green Polyethylene follows the same production process as traditional fossil Polyethylene, ensuring that our Polyethylene has the same characteristics, quality and properties as the fossil equivalent.

“It goes without saying that I’m green Polyethylene fits all existing end-of-life scenarios and that our ethanol is sustainably sourced with clear chain of custody certification possible.”

Initially, United Caps will launch two standard closures produced by using Braskem’s bioplastic resin.

The Victoris closure is a 30/25 screw closure developed for still drinks, while Proflatseal is suitable for dairy products and still drinks.

Proflatseal closure is available in both pressurized and non-pressurized variants.

United Caps chief marketing and innovation officer Astrid Hoffmann-Leist said: “Using bio-sourced plastics and developing high performance lighter weight caps and closures are just two of the ways we are pursuing more sustainable operations.”

Luxembourg-based United Caps is engaged in the development and production of plastic caps and closures for the food and drink industry.

With around 500 employees, the company operates manufacturing facilities in Belgium, France, Germany, Hungary, Ireland, Luxembourg and Spain.

Braskem is said to be the largest thermoplastic resins producer in the Americas, with annual production volume of more than 20 million tons.

The company has around 8,000 team members, and operates 41 industrial units in Brazil, the US, Germany and Mexico.