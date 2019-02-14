Subaru of America has recycled one-million pieces of waste through the automaker's ongoing Subaru Loves the Earth recycling program, created in partnership with TerraCycle, the world's leader in the collection and repurposing of complex waste streams.

“This milestone means a lot to us at Subaru because it reinforces our belief that loving the environment means more than loving the great outdoors,” said Alan Bethke, Senior Vice President of Marketing, Subaru of America.

“Through our partnership with TerraCycle, in less than a year, more than 540 participating Subaru retailers located across the country have recycled more than one million pieces of waste. This partnership allows Subaru owners and the communities that our retailers serve to actively participate in preserving the environment and making the world a better place.”

Utilizing TerraCycle’s Zero Waste Box platform, participating Subaru retailers encouraged customers, employees and community partners to recycle waste streams that are commonly thought of as hard-to-recycle, including snack wrappers, disposable cups and lids, and coffee, tea, and creamer capsules. In addition, Subaru emboldened customers to enhance their own commitment to sustainability by collecting these waste streams at their home or office and bringing them into a local participating Subaru retailer.

The collected waste is then turned into useful, high-quality recycled products, like park benches, picnic tables, and playground materials, and donated to Subaru community partners. Subaru retailers can also view, and order products made from the recycled materials through an exclusive Subaru product-line, produced in conjunction with TerraCycle.

“At TerraCycle, we are committed to ensuring that waste continues to be diverted away from landfills and local communities,” said Tom Szaky, TerraCycle CEO. “Subaru not only shares that commitment but has taken it to the next level by spearheading a program that collects and recycles waste that they don’t manufacture. Subaru is a model for other companies that want to give back and preserve the environment.”

The partnership with TerraCycle’s Zero Waste Box program is part of the larger Subaru Loves the Earth initiative, which is dedicated to preserving the environment.

Source: Company Press Release