Protective packaging specialist Storopack has introduced new PAPERplus Track paper cushion system, which is the company says is designed for applications in which high throughput and secure packaging material are a must.

Storopack said the PAPERplus machine produces paper cushion in mere seconds directly at the packing station, enabling to deliver better padding and use less material.

The PAPERplus system is suitable for medium to large packages weighing between 5kg and 50kg. It is also a perfect solution for shipping spare parts, electronic components, and ceramics.

Similar to all other Storopack padding systems, the compact-sized PAPERplus Track system can be incorporated into existing distribution lines.

Paper cushions will help to better block and brace shipping goods, in addition to protecting from knocks.

The volume of the paper cushions can be specifically adjusted for every product, helping to provide better protection and efficiently use material.

PAPERplus Track is also provided with blade-free technology, which allows to easily and individually separate each paper cushion mechanically.

Through using ondemand function, the system automatically produces more paper cushions once they were removed.

PAPERplus system also features a touch screen and holds capacity to be connected with Wi-Fi, enabling to control online from an external location through smartphone or tablet.

Based in Metzingen, Storopack operates in two business areas such as molding and packaging.

With certified production locations in Europe and China, the molding division provides made-to-measure protective packaging and technical form parts in expanded foams for various areas of industry.

Storopack’s packaging division offers flexibly applicable protective packaging with air cushions, paper pads, PU foam packaging systems and pourable padding materials.

The division has own production locations and branch offices in Europe, North America, South America, Asia and Australia.

Storopack, which has 2,500 members of staff, reported sales of around €454m