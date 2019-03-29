Stora Enso and Southern Cross Packaging are together supporting frozen food company COOK in the UK to reach its target of switching from plastic packaging to paperboard by 2020.

Stora Enso said COOK is a B Corporation, which is committed to reinvent its business as a force for good in society driving long-term, sustainable and profitable growth.

By using 100% renewable energy and switching to board trays, COOK has made its packaging renewable, made of trees.

In COOK’s packaging a small amount of PET coating is used on the board to ensure the meals are well preserved in the freezer and heated in microwave or conventional ovens, where the trays are manufactured by Southern Cross Packaging from Trayforma and PET by Stora Enso.

Southern Cross Packaging sales manager Karin Edwards said: “It is very inspiring to work with such an innovative and ethical company as COOK. As a manufacturer of board trays, we are part of a network of businesses who want to do the right thing.

Trayforma is a food-grade material manufactured by Stora Enso used for ready-meal packaging. The company said that Trayforma is specially designed for pressed or folded trays, bowls and plates along with multi-compartment trays and lids.

COOK category manager Sarah Canning said: “We started with highly successful launch of our new range of pies and followed on last year with our Kids Meals. The new trays have been a huge success and we have received lots of positive comments on social media.

“It’s fantastic to focus on kids first and see such a big impact. This year we are planning to switch our one and two-portion trays for adult meals from plastic to board, so that means a large volume.”

Companies involved in the food chain can together make a big impact on the society by providing sustainable products and packaging that helps to minimize food waste.

COOK technical and sustainability director Richard Pike said: “When we compare different packaging materials from environmental perspective, we always come back to board. It is important for us to know how the board is produced, that it is based on sustainable forestry and environmentally sound and energy-efficient production process.”