Finnish renewable materials manufacturer Stora Enso has collaborated with Sulapac for the development of renewable and biodegradable straws.

At Slush 2018, the firms have exhibited demo of a sustainable straw, which will help in reducing plastic waste.

The new straw, which is targeting industrial scale production, has been designed to replace traditional plastic straws.

The new straw will be based on Sulapac’s biocomposite material, which is composed of wood and natural binders. It can be recycled through industrial composting and biodegradable in marine environment.

Stora Enso consumer board division EVP Annica Bresky said: “This is an important step for Stora Enso and showcases our long-term commitment to gradually replacing fossil-based materials with renewable solutions.

“Our collaboration with Sulapac is a great example of what we can achieve through partnership in terms of driving innovation to create sustainable solutions within the bioeconomy.”

In May this year, Stora Enso entered into a joint development agreement with Sulapac to license its materials and technology. The development of the demo straw is the result of a joint collaboration.

Sulapac is planning to make the straws commercially available to the customers in the second quarter of 2019.

Sulapac founder and CEO Suvi Haimi said: “Today, we proudly announce that we are launching a demo for a recyclable, microplastic-free and marine biodegradable straw.

“This is the world’s most sustainable straw that can be produced on an industrial scale and we have jointly developed it with Stora Enso. Billions of plastic straws are produced and used every week. This straw has the potential to be a true game changer.”

Based in Helsinki, Sulapac produces biodegradable material, which can be used by plastic manufacturers with their existing machinery.

Stora Enso provides renewable solutions for customers in the packaging, biomaterials, wooden constructions and paper segments.

With around 26 000 employees, the company carries out operations in more than 30 countries and reported sales of around €10bn in 2017.