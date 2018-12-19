Finnish renewable materials manufacturer Stora Enso has launched a new and advance grade for Performa Brilliance, which is embedded with micro-fibrillated cellulose (MFC) renewable, recyclable and biodegradable fiber-based material.

The new 395g/m² grade of Performa Brilliance by Stora Enso has been developed for folding cartons, which can be used in premium and luxury packaging applications.

Folding cartons produced by using Performa Brilliance can be used in pharmaceuticals, cosmetics and luxury packaging applications.

Performa Brilliance can also be applied in other applications, including book covers, greeting cards, folders, tickets and tags.

Stora Enso has designed biodegradable fibre-based material to be used in creating lighter, durable and sustainable products.

The new grade will allow end-users to meet their demand for sustainable and renewable packaging material.

Performa Brilliance is provided with high brightness, better smoothness and an advanced visual appearance, said the company.

Stora Enso stated that Performa Brilliance provides more whiteness in the folding boxboard market on both top and reverse side.

From early next year, the company will offer complete Performa Brilliance grammage range, including 180, 200, 215, 230, 245, 260, 280, 300, 320, 345, 370 and 395 g/m2 grades.

Stora Enso consumer board division product manager Eva Lundqvist said: “We are happy to introduce our first folding boxboard product with MFC in the middle layer of the board to offer a more advanced and stronger material.

“Our micro-fibrillated cellulose has proved to improve the properties of our renewable materials, and has also considerable potential to replace fossil-based materials in a variety of end-use segments.”

In November this year, Stora Enso launched a new sustainable radio frequency identification (RFID) tag technology for intelligent packaging.

Eco is the intelligent packaging technology developed for functionalities in supply chain, retail and e-commerce applications.

Eco technology enables the packaged product to be automatically tracked, traced and tamper-proofed across the supply chain.

Stora Enso offers renewable solutions in packaging, biomaterials, wooden constructions and paper across the globe. The firm’s materials are renewable, reusable, and recyclable.

The company, which employs around 26,000 people, has shares listed on the Helsinki and Stockholm stock exchanges.