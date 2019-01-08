Sterling Vineyards, a winery near Calistoga, California, owned by Treasury Wine Estates, has launched three new varieties of wines in new resealable aluminum bottles, designed with its sense of style for more convenience.

Sterling said the newly designed recyclable aluminum bottles are featured in a 375ml size with brushed texture and tall, narrow body. The bottle is tightly closed by a color cap keyed to the varietal and echoed by a color bar at the bottom of the bottle.

The newly introduced wines are named Chardonnay, Cabernet Sauvignon and Rosé. The wines are said to be featuring in California Vintners Collection as the initial offerings.

Sterling Brand Director Rob Knott noted that consumers have looked at the new wines, are priced at $7.99, as sleek, modern and unique .

The new aluminum bottles from Sterling are expected to become popular through convenience at sporting and concert events, grab and go from retailer cold box, and with its alternative size option which consumers are looking for.

The company claims that, according to IRI, the 375ml category is rising in double digits, with a 52 week increase of 54% in dollar sales and 35% in volume.

The aluminum bottles are to be provided with an optional custom cap with an integrated straw, an end cap/table dispenser display.

The unique shape takes advantage of feeding the consumers as they remove them, and other tools including a “make your own” four-pack carrier and a clear plastic tote that can carry up to four cans with ice for picnics.

The usual collection of shelf talkers, case stackers, case cards in various sizes and neckers will also be support the new wine bottles.

Sterling claims that in recent years, it has been experiencing a transformation to include “Sterling Style” in packaging which is frequently described as “Always Polished, Never Dull.”

Knott said: “It’s no surprise that we are bringing something different and very much in tune with what consumers expect from Sterling.”