StePac has tailored the range of its Xtend Modified Atmosphere/Modified Humidity (MA/MH) packaging solutions due to increasing demand for functional packaging of fresh produce that is suited for automation.

StePac, which was founded in 1992, is a developer, manufacturer and supplier of high-quality, precision engineered modified atmosphere and modified humidity fresh produce packaging.

The company’s latest move is expected to address the use of substantially leaner packaging films, with multiple benefits of extending fresh produce shelf life, minimizing food waste, and reducing the use of plastics, making for more environmentally responsible green & lean packaging.

StePac claims that the initiative exemplifies its concerted efforts to manufacture purposeful plastic packaging solutions that contribute to reducing food waste while having minimal impact on the environment.

The company is showcasing its products at the upcoming event Fruit Logistica 2019, to be held in Berlin, from February 6 to 8.

StePac technical development manager Gary Ward said: “When analyzing the carbon footprint of produce shipped in StePac’s packaging — especially when shipped by sea versus conventional air freight — we see that the packaging has a ‘climate-positive’ effect; that is, the carbon emission savings resulting from its use exceeds the carbon emissions of the packaging.

“The transition to automated flowpack packaging significantly reduces the amount of plastic consumed, making the product even more ‘climate positive’.”

To support the shift to automated MA/MH packaging, company has developed multiple film structures.

The Xflow bulk flowpack film is one such film design, which reduces the amount of plastic packaging used by up to 40%, simultaneously retaining its unique functions for substantially extending the shelf life of fresh produce in comparison to alternative options or if no packaging is used at all.

The new Xgo line of retail packaging is designed in a way that it encourages packaging at source of fresh produce in high clarity MA/MH films ready for the shelves. The Xgo products can also be used for automated packaging includes lidding films and various types of flowpack films.

StePac marketing and communications manager Hila Nagel said: “We’re proud to present all of our new innovations in Berlin. Our team of professionals will be at the show and we invite attendees to stop by and visit us at our booth.”