The Global Commitment represents a plan to eradicate waste and pollution driven by plastic packaging, and includes 250 signatories that represent approximately 20% of all plastic packaging produced globally.

As part of its efforts, Stanley Black & Decker intends to make all of its plastic packaging reusable, recyclable or compostable by 2025. In addition, the company will aim to make all of its non-plastic packaging and packaging components reusable, recyclable or compostable by 2025.

Stanley Black & Decker’s Vice President of Environment, Health & Safety and Corporate Social Responsibility Deb Geyer said: “We believe it is our responsibility as a company to help build a more sustainable world.

“We believe that a world without plastic pollution is possible, and we are committing to taking action to ensure we are part of that solution. This is one clear way that we’re bringing our 2030 Corporate Social Responsibility strategy to life and driving our goal of innovating with purpose.”

The goal of the Global Commitment is to eliminate unnecessary and problematic plastics through a circular economy for plastic. The Global Commitment aims to create ‘a new normal’ for plastic packaging where targets are reviewed every 18 months and become increasingly ambitious over the coming years.

Businesses that sign the commitment will publish annual data on their progress to help drive momentum and ensure transparency.

Source: Company Press Release.