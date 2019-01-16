Glass and metal products producer Ardagh Group has provided its 16 oz. aluminum beverage cans for Schlafly brand beers of US-based St. Louis Brewery.

St. Louis Brewery has used Ardagh 16 oz. aluminum beverage cans for packing of Schlafly brand beers such as Pale Ale, White Lager, IPA and its line of Hop Allocation beers.

Ardagh Metal – North America CEO Claude Marbach said: “Beverage cans provide a complete light barrier which perfectly preserves ingredients and, thus, taste integrity. This integrity extends to the environment as well, as cans fully support a brand’s sustainability objectives.”

Established in 1991, St. Louis Brewery is an independent and locally-owned brewer in Missouri. The brewer has launched new can offerings to expand its operations into the Midwest and East Coast of the US.

With an another production brewery and tap room in Maplewood, St. Louis Brewery provides 60 unique styles of beer and regularly packages these products for Schlafly consumers across the 12 Us states.

St. Louis Brewery’s Schlafly Beer marketing head Wil Rogers said: “We adhere to an intense quality assurance process that ensures a taste experience we think is best-in-class in the craft beer industry.

“And we choose our packaging accordingly, where ingredient integrity and preservation is key to delivering the intended taste experience whether the customer is in St. Louis or New York.”

Separately, Ardagh has provided newly designed can for luxury iced coffee brand Gaya Gold Coffee.

The metal can design was produced at Ardagh’s Deventer facility in Netherlands for the Dutch brand owner Concept Drinks,

Ardagh’s new can has already received positive response in UAE, and is expected to be launched in other Middle Eastern markets.

Ardagh has expanded the can size by 26% under 40 bar pressure to achieve the required shape.

The patented design is provided with gold printing on both the lid and the base of the can, enabling to compliment the gold speckled printing over the dark green body.

In addition, Ardagh has fully trialled and tested the can on the prototyping and pilot production line at its research and development centre in Crosmières of France.