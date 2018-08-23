US-based Vericool has entered into a multi-year sustainable cooler partnership with baby food company Square Baby.

Vericool delivers sustainable coolers that protect products, people and the planet.

San Francisco Bay area-based Square Baby has selected recyclable and compostable Verticoolers to deliver fresh and ready meals, which meet daily nutrition needs of babies with ages 4-6, 6-8, and 8-12 months old.

Square Baby has decided to use the compostable delivery solution to replace single-use plastics and reduce the use of expanded polystyrene foam (EPS).

At present, Square Baby is shipping ships their nutritionally balanced meals in sustainable Vericoolers across the San Francisco Bay area.

The company is also using the Vericoolers to deliver ready meals to other California locations, Washington, Oregon, Idaho, Utah, Nevada, and Arizona.

Square Baby is also planning to expand distribution services through using Vericoolers.

Square Baby CEO and co-founder Katie Thomson said: “I created Square Baby to provide busy parents a simple way to ensure their babes receive 100% balanced nutrition each day.

“As a mom and as a registered dietitian with food industry experience, I knew there was a way to deliver freshly made, nutritious baby food directly to the doorstep.”

Square Baby noted that its meal solution delivered in an environmentally-friendly cooler can be easily placed in curbside recycling.

Vericooler is a moisture-resistant cooler that will help eliminate thermal edge loss, enabling to reduce the amount of coolant required and total packed weight of the package.

Produced by using post-consumer plant fiber, the Vericooler I is said to meet US ASTM D6400 and Home Compost Standards.

Vericooler can be placed in curbside recycling, when the compostable insulation pillow is removed.

Vericool founder and CEO Darrell Jobe said: “Healthy choices start with the right foods delivered in sustainable coolers. Parents are really in tune to how their consumer choices impact the environment. We’re pleased to work with Square Baby to bring healthy, simple choices home.”

Based in Livermore of California, Vericool produces patented and patent-pending Vericoolers to protect food, medicines and other temperature sensitive products.