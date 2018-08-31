Spera Brand Management receives second FlexoExpert certification

Spera’s site in Lurgan, Northern Ireland, received their second FlexoExpert certification in August 2018, following the accreditation of their Dublin site in February 2018

The facility serves as proof to its customers that the company follows best practice in its Flexo plate making.

Spera, formerly Reprographic Systems, is a leader in print reproduction and brand management, in business since 1969. Spera operates from three locations: Dublin, Ireland, Lurgan, Northern Ireland and Heanor, UK.

Together these offices employ over 60 experts and experienced staff, providing tailored advice and a bespoke service to businesses in all sectors. They are dedicated to branding and quality. Everything they do revolves around print and color.

Spera Lurgan participated in Flint Group’s FlexoExpert programme and was certified in August 2018. During a six-month process consisting of three main steps – evaluation, implementation and training, then auditing – FlexoExpert provides the means by which plate makers can further optimize their workflow to make more reliable and consistent plates, time and time again.

With the guidance of the Flint Group team, Spera implemented the programme and passed the final audit to earn the honor of FlexoExpert.

“The Flexo Expert programme has become a valuable asset to both myself and my team to ensure that we are consistently producing the highest quality flexographic printing plates possible. The visible and measurable results speak for themselves.

“Thanks goes out to the Flint Group team for all their hard work and training”, said Neal Linton, production manager.

With its plate-making expertise and focus on service, Flint Group first introduced the programme in April 2016, and offers it to customers around the globe who are interested in broadening their knowledge on the standardisation of the Flexo plate making process.

