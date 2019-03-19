Spain-based packaging firm Hinojosa has purchased two Electronics for Imaging (EFI) Nozomi C18000 presses as part of its efforts to enhance production capabilities.

Hinojosa has invested in the EFI presses to fulfill its commitment towards digital printing within the packaging sector.

The new presses will also enable Hinojosa to achieve the highest digital print capacities in market and strengthen its international offerings as part of Blue Box Partners, which is a pan-European alliance of major corrugated packaging providers.

Nozomi presses, which are provided with EFI’s new white ink feature, will be installed at Hinojosa’s two plants.

The next-generation digital printing equipment will help Hinojosa to better serve its customers on the Iberian Peninsula through providing better packaging solutions.

EFI’s presses will provide flexibility and the ability to adapt and customize packaging solutions as per the customer’s requirements, helping the brands to better serve end consumers.

The presses will facilitate Hinojosa to produce efficient packaging for the customers in the food industry, convenience stores, as well as retail customers.

Hinojosa can manufacture up to 10,000 89×89-centimetre (35×35-inch) boards per hour sized on each of its 1.8m (71-inch) wide presses, with an increased printing capabilities.

Nozomi presses will feature six colors, including CMYK plus orange and violet and white ink, which will help improve imaging compared to offset litho-lamination and HQ flexo processes.

The white ink enhances Hinojosa’s capabilities to provide photographic images and vivid colors directly on brown kraft liner. The presses will feature Genuine EFI inks that offer high-gloss, accurate and high-fidelity color with an advanced reproduction on solid areas using variable-drop and grayscale piezo printheads.

EFI noted that Hinojosa’s new Nozomi inkjet presses are part of a complete ecosystem for corrugated production. These are provided with an EFI Fiery NZ-1000 digital front end (DFE) to maintain color accuracy and produce versioned or variable work at full speed.

EFI Industrial Printing general manager and vice president José Luis Ramón Moreno said:

“The EFI Nozomi C18000 has proven to be a game changer for corrugated packaging companies like Hinojosa in terms of developing profitable new market applications.

“With the additional presses and the complete EFI ecosystem being installed around this digital platform, Hinojosa is further extending its market lead as one of Europe’s most advanced and most progressive packaging companies.”