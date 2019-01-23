Songwon, a provider of plastic additives and specialty chemicals, has partnered with RPC bpi nordfolien, a German packaging specialist, to develop PE-bags made of 50% recycled PE.

The PE-bags for packaging 20kg of product are made using recycled materials originating from different waste streams, including industrial printed bags that have already been used.

The solvents used for de-inking are also recycled continuously in a closed loop process.

RPC bpi nordfolien chemical industry key account manager / business unit Christian Knappik said: “Songwon is the very first chemical company to use packaging film with such high recycled material content for their PE-bags.

“We are pleased to share our expertise with them and to help extend the reach of such technology, in order to contribute to preserving the environment for all of us.”

Songwon CEO Maurizio Butti said: “With RPC bpi nordfolien, we have found an innovative partner who can support us to live Songwon’s Vision: ‘Sound and sustainable growth for all our stakeholders in harmony with the interests of our planet and its people.”

Along with its efforts to conserve resources, the company also focuses on optimizing processes and developing new opportunities to leverage combined capabilities by cooperating with other leading companies.

Songwon main AO’s and blends global business manager Cord Manegold said: “This collaboration puts Songwon in an optimal position to better help our customers meet their own sustainability targets.

“We are also very interested in hearing more from our customers about their sustainability initiatives and how Songwon can support these efforts.”

During the past 12 months, Songwon has been trialing the recycled 20kg bags on various customers to know quality standards, strength, color stability and handling. The company will continue the smooth transition to the new recyclable packaging over the next few months.

nordfolien is part of the RPC group. Based in the UK, RPC Group has operations in 34 countries with more than 190 locations.