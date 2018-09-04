Solidus Solutions buys majority stake in Northern Paper Board

Solidus Solutions, a producer of solid board, graphic board, core board and solid board packaging, has acquired a majority stake in Northern Paper Board, the UK-based manufacturer of boxes used for packaging.

Solidus has acquired the stake from Northern Paper Board’s current owners, John and Paul Curran, who will continue to lead the company along with its existing management team.

Established in 1979, Northern Paper Board supplies a wide variety of solid board and corrugated octabin solutions and services to the food processing industry. The Skipton-based company also has a merchant packaging operation supplying cardboard, guillotine cardboard, polythene and other packaging services. The Company operates from its purpose-built premises in North Yorkshire.

Richard Houben, CEO of Solidus, commented: “We are pleased to announce Solidus’ acquisition of a controlling interest in Northern Paper Board, which has a reputation for quality, excellence and dedication to meeting customer needs. It’s an impressive business with high-quality manufacturing capabilities. We look forward to working with John and Paul Curran going forward.”

