Softbox, a provider of temperature control packaging solutions, is set to unveil new pallet and parcel shipping systems including Tempcell ECO, Tempcell MAX and Silverpod MAX.

Softbox, which has been designing and producing high performance passive temperature control packaging systems for more than 20 years, said that it will unveil the new systems at the Temperature Controlled Logistics (IQPC) in London from 28 to 31 January.

Tempcell ECO is a next generation recyclable parcel shipper developed for the life science industry.

The company has used recycled corrugated paper materials to produce Tempcell ECO. It is 100% kerbside recyclable.

Featuring Thermaflute patent pending design, the Tempcell ECO is said to be is qualified against ISTA 7D summer and winter profiles and holds capacity to control different temperature ranges from 00C to 300C.

Tempcell MAXis a single-use high performance PCM parcel shipper that holds capacity to maintain up to 96 hours of thermal protection. It is also qualified to ISTA 7D test profiles.

This parcel shipper is integrated with an advanced SilverSkin radiant barrier that optimizes its thermal performance and uses next generation recyclable Pharmacool MAX PCM coolants

Part of the firm’s Silverpod pallet shipper range, the new Silverpod MAX is a high performance PCM pallet shipper that can address current global cold chain challenges.

Silverpod MAX integrates PCM coolants that allow safe storage before and during shipping. It is also provided with SilverSkin reflective radiant barrier that enhances its thermal performance and uses next generation recyclable Pharmacool MAX PCM coolants.

The company is exhibiting the new pallet and parcel shipping systems at the Temperature Controlled Logistics (IQPC) in London, UK, which is being held from 28 to 31 January.

Softbox president Wayne Langlois said: “We’re very excited to launch the Tempcell MAX and Silverpod MAX in Europe and unveil the Tempcell ECO for the first time. Bringing to market these new temperature control packaging systems signals a further advancement for Softbox.

“Our goal is to keep innovating and providing the latest technology and materials to our customers to ensure the cold chain is perfectly maintained during transportation.”

Softbox has also announced that it is pre-launching two temperature control packaging systems at IQPC London. The AEON Metro and Clinipod have been developed for the delivery of pharmaceutical clinical trials.

AEON Metrois a new reusable multi-drop delivery parcel shipper that deploys PCM coolants, which can provided up to 48 hours of multi-opening thermal protection.

Clinipod is a carry-home shipper that facilitates last mile delivery of clinical trials to the end patient. With the support of reusable PCM coolants, the Clinipod offers up to six hours of thermal protection in extreme temperature conditions.